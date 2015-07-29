FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-French government's Bpifrance sells 2 pct stake in Orange
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 29, 2015 / 9:46 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-French government's Bpifrance sells 2 pct stake in Orange

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds completion of sale and final price)

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - France’s Bpifrance public investment bank on Wednesday sold a 2 percent stake in French telecom operator Orange in a deal worth about 801 million euros ($880 million).

Bpifrance said it was selling about 53 million Orange shares via an accelerated private placement to institutional investors.

A banking source said that the 52,977,707 shares were later placed with buyers at 15.12 euros each, a 1.8 percent discount to Wednesday’s closing price of 15.4 euros, for a total value of 801.022 million euros.

“The proceeds of the disposal will ... be used to finance new investments, pursuing the mission entrusted to Bpifrance for the financing of French companies,” Bpifrance said in a statement.

Bpifrance said it would hold 9.6 percent of Orange after the placement. Afterwards it and other French state funds would together hold a combined 23 percent of the company, remaining its largest shareholder.

Goldman Sachs acted as sole global coordinator for the deal and joint bookrunner. Societe Generale was also a joint bookrunner.

$1 = 0.9071 euros $1 = 0.9107 euros Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus and Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.