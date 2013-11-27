UPDATE 1-Orange CEO to face court hearing in Tapie case-sources

(Adds Richard comment)

By Jean-Baptiste Vey

PARIS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Orange Chief Executive Stephane Richard faces a hearing in a French administrative court over his role as a government aide in a 2008 arbitration case in which the state awarded a large pay-out to businessman Bernard Tapie, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Richard, who is also being investigated in a separate criminal case on the affair, will be questioned in January or February by France’s Court of Budgetary and Financial Discipline (CBFD), the sources, who requested anonymity, said.

Richard, who at the time of the arbitration case was a senior Finance Ministry official, said in a statement on Wednesday that the hearing would give him another chance to defend himself and to “prove and show that the accusations against him are totally unfounded”.

A prosecutor for the CBFD, which is charged with ensuring the proper use of public funds by state employees and can levy fines, decided on Nov. 20 there was sufficient evidence for Richard and two other public servants to go before the court, the sources said.

A ruling is expected a few weeks after testimony is heard.

The CBFD declined to comment.

The government of President Francois Hollande will have to decide whether Richard, who took the helm at Orange in early 2010, should have a second term. A decision is expected before the group’s annual shareholder meeting due in May.

The state owns 28.4 percent of Orange, previously France Telecom, which is Europe’s fourth-biggest telecom operator by sales.

In 2008, Richard was a senior aide to Christine Lagarde, the finance minister at that time, when the government of the day awarded Tapie 285 million euros ($373 million) in damages in a long battle with Credit Lyonnais.

Tapie had contested the bank’s role in the sale of his stake in sports clothing firm Adidas in 1993.

In the separate criminal case, investigating judges are examining allegations that Tapie got favourable treatment because of his political ties when the government decided to take the case to arbitration instead of court.

In June, Richard was placed under formal investigation in the criminal case.

In French criminal law, a formal investigation means there is “serious or consistent evidence” pointing to likely implication of a suspect in a crime. It is one step closer to a trial, but some such investigations have been dropped without going to court.