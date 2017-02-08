BRIEF-Longfor Properties reports Jan contracted sales of RMB12.04 bln
* In January group recorded contracted sales of RMB12.04 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Feb 8 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Wednesday he could be forced to suspend security cooperation with Israel if the ramp-up of Israeli settlements continued.
"If the colonisation continues, I would have no other choice, it would not be my fault," Abbas told France's Senate during a visit to Paris.
On Tuesday, he met President Francois Hollande, who voiced concern over a law retroactively legalising about 4,000 settler homes built on privately owned Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank (Reporting by Marine Pannetier; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Ingrid Melander)
DUBAI/SINGAPORE, Feb 9 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has appointed international law firm White & Case as legal adviser for its planned initial public offering (IPO), expected to be the world's biggest, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
LISBON, Feb 9 Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed bank, is currently paying off the last 700 million euros of outstanding contingent covertible bonds (CoCos) to the government, CFO Miguel Braganca said on Thursday.