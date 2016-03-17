FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French national assembly adopts tax on palm oil used in food
March 17, 2016 / 2:30 PM / a year ago

French national assembly adopts tax on palm oil used in food

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - France’s National Assembly adopted on Thursday a proposal to impose an additional tax on palm oil from 2017, a move that prompted an outcry from top producers Indonesia and Malaysia who called it discriminatory.

The additional levy will also apply to copra (coconut) and palm kernel oil, also commonly used in commercial cooking.

It would not concern cosmetics and biofuels - two sectors in which vegetable oils are widely used. ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Emile Picy, editing by Bate Felix)

