FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French government lowers pension age for some
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2012 / 9:45 AM / 5 years ago

French government lowers pension age for some

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 6 (Reuters) - France’s new Socialist government has signed off a decree to partially lower the pension age to 60 for people who have worked since early in life, Social Affairs Minister Marisol Touraine said on Wednesday.

President Francois Hollande, who took power in mid-May, made rolling back his predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy’s pension reform a key part of his election manifesto. The decision to press ahead with it comes despite an EU warning that France will struggle to meet its fiscal targets without spending cuts.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Touraine said the measure would cost 1.1 billion euros per year up to 2017 and 3 billion euros thereafter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.