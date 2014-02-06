FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Head of France's BPCE investigated over conflict of interest-source
February 6, 2014 / 8:02 PM / 4 years ago

Head of France's BPCE investigated over conflict of interest-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The chairman of BPCE, France’s second-biggest retail lender, was put under judicial investigation to determine whether his nomination to head the bank in 2009 represented a conflict of interest, a legal source told Reuters on Thursday.

Francois Perol, given the job by former President Nicolas Sarkozy, had previously worked at Rothschild & Cie, an investment company that played a key role in the merger that created BPCE in its present form, said the source.

Perol, 50, appeared in a closed courtroom in Paris on Thursday to answer questions from an investigative magistrate, the source added. (Reporting by Gerard Bon and Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Alexandria Sage)

