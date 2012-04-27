Bid deadline extended for French Petroplus refinery

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - A deadline for offers to acquire insolvent oil refiner Petroplus’s French refinery at Petit-Couronne has been extended again to give interested parties more time to produce formal offers, the management of the refinery said on Friday.

Potential buyers now have until May 25 to submit a firm bid to the idled plant’s administrators, pushing back a previous deadline of April 30, Petroplus Raffinage Petit-Couronne (PRPC) said in a statement.

The close of bidding has now been delayed several times since an initial deadline was set for March 15.

“At the request of certain potential buyers, a decision was taken to extend the deadline for submitting offers,” PRPC said.

“There are currently three companies that have maintained their interest but they will not be able to produce a legally compliant offer by April 30.”

Swiss-based Petroplus is planning to sell its refineries in several European countries as part of insolvency proceedings triggered by high debt.

Investor Gary Klesch has declared his interest in buying Petit-Couronne and other Petroplus refineries.

The fate of the Petit-Couronne plant near Rouen in northwest France has become a political issue in the campaign for France’s presidential election, in which incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy faces a run-off on May 6 against Socialist challenger Francois Hollande.

Sarkozy announced in February a temporary supply deal with Royal Dutch Shell to restart the Petit-Couronne refinery, a step seen as necessary to make the site viable for a future buyer.

PRPC said in its statement the plant should restart at the end of May with maintenance work now underway. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Marc Parrad; Editing by Greg Mahlich)