UPDATE 1-French court postpones Petit-Couronne refinery decision

ROUEN, France, Sept 4 (Reuters) - A French court postponed to October 2 its decision on the fate of the troubled Petit-Couronne refinery of insolvent oil firm Petroplus after two low-profile groups filed bids in July promising to preserve jobs and invest massively into the plant.

The court said the parties involved had not brought all the requested administrative documents.

Net Oil, a group including Roger Tamraz, a Middle Eastern businessman active in oil and gas, had pledged to invest 500 million euros into the refinery.

Alafandi Petroleum Group (APG), whose website gives an address in Hong Kong and Ramzi Alafandi as its CEO, said last week it had provisionally withdrawn its offer although the site’s management said on Tuesday the company was still in the running.

APG was registered on the Hong-Kong company registry on July 10, 2012, the day after the company submitted its offer at the French court of Rouen to purchase the French plant.

Philippe Billant, head of the plant, said the additional four weeks was positive news for the fate of the refinery and its 550 workers as it will allow APG and Net oil to provide the proof of their financial and technical capability.

“This will enable them to obtain the administrative authorisations which are not in the hands of the court,” Billant said.

The refining units, which stopped production on January 10, restarted operations in June under a deal with Royal Dutch Shell , the former owner of the refinery, to deliver 100,000 barrels per day of products.

A Shell spokeswoman said the production deal was expected to expire by mid-November at the latest.