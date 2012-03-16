Bid deadline extended for French Petroplus plant

ROUEN, France, March 16 (Reuters) - A deadline for offers to acquire a French plant of insolvent oil refiner Petroplus has been extended by three weeks, the management of the Petit-Couronne plant said on Friday.

The administrators of the site in northern France had set a bid deadline of March 15 but have now extended this to April 5, Petroplus Raffinage Petit-Couronne (PRPC) said in a statement.

Swiss private investor Gary Klesch said on Thursday he had submitted the only offer for the refinery, proposing to invest 160 million euros ($209.13 million) and maintain 410 out of some 550 jobs.

PRPC said Klesch’s bid would need to be clarified, as would expressions of interest made by other parties.

“The extended period is thus intended to give sufficient time to certain interested investors, including the Klesch group, to finalise their studies in order to make an offer that complies with the legal requirements,” it said.