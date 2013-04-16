UPDATE 1-France's Petroplus refinery to be liquidated

* Court rejects the last two offers submitted

* Oil lobby head does not expect more closures in France

* Refining sector lost 1.2 bln euros in 2009-2011 -UFIP (Updates with UFIP comments, background)

ROUEN, France, April 16 (Reuters) - France’s Rouen commercial court rejected on Tuesday two takeover offers for France’s Petroplus refinery, a decision that ended a 16-month hunt for a buyer and that will lead to the liquidation of the plant.

The court turned down offers by low-profile Dubai-based Netoil and by Libyan firm Murzuq Oil, which will result in the loss of around 470 jobs at a time the government is struggling to combat unemployment running at near 15-year highs.

“Clearly buyers were not up to the task. Workers went as far as they could possibly go,” said Jean-Marie Valentin, a lawyer for the plant’s trade union association, which drove a relentless search for a buyer for the 120,000 barrel per day refinery, the oldest in the country.

Royal Dutch Shell, which operated the refinery since it was opened in 1929, sold it in 2008 to Swiss refiner Petroplus, which filed for bankruptcy in January last year.

The refinery has been on sale since then, and the court has pushed back its deadline to submit offers eight times.

Under a reprocessing deal, it continued to produce refined oil products until the end of 2012. Union representatives say the longer the refinery is shut, the harder is it to sell it.

French refiners have been struggling for years due to poor margins, weak demand and a surplus of gasoline capacity, while the traditional market for their gasoline exports, the United States, has dried up.

France’s eight remaining refineries in operation - down from 23 in the 1970s - are mainly geared towards gasoline production.

Jean-Louis Schilansky, head of petroleum industry body UFIP, said he did not expect other French refineries to close in the foreseeable future.

“France was hit very hard during this phase of consolidation. It has paid its due share, and if more closures were to take place, it would not be in France,” Schilansky said, citing Italy as a country with overcapacity.

He said the French refining sector had lost 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) between 2009 and 2011. ($1 = 0.7643 euros) (Reporting By Marc Parrad, Marion Douet, Muriel Boselli; Writing by Muriel Boselli; Editing by Michel Rose and Jane Baird)