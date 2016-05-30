FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peugeot family to meet French govt over stake in carmaker - source
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 30, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Peugeot family to meet French govt over stake in carmaker - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 30 (Reuters) - The Peugeot family plans to hold informal talks with the government on Tuesday to discuss the future of its stake in the French carmaker Peugeot PSA Citroen , a source familiar with plans for the discussions said on Monday.

Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said last week in an interview with local newspaper Les Echos that the state, which holds a 14 percent stake in PSA, was weighing the possible sale of part or all of its shareholding. It comes as France’s state shareholdings agency conducts a review of its portfolio as it hunts for cash for troubled nuclear group Areva.

“After these declarations, it is normal that the shareholders involved want to know more,” the source said. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Richard Lough)

