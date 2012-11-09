FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Military plane crashes in south France - authorities
November 9, 2012 / 4:51 PM / in 5 years

Military plane crashes in south France - authorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOULOUSE, France Nov 9 (Reuters) - A military aircraft crashed in southeastern France on Friday, the local fire brigade said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board or whether there were survivors from the crash in an uninhabited part of the Lozere region near the city of Avignon.

French media reported that the plane was an Algerian military transport travelling to Algeria from Paris but it was not immediately possible to verify those reports. (Reporting By Jean Decotte, writing by Nick Vinocur)

