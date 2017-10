NICE, France July 13 (Reuters) - A private jet crashed near France’s southern Riviera coast on Friday, killing three crew members believed to be U.S. citizens, a local government official said.

The circumstances of the crash at Le Castellet airfield near the popular seaside resort of Saint Tropez were not immediately clear, said the official. (Reporting by Pierre Thebault; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Heavens)