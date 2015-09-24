FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French prosecutors appeal acquittal of BPCE bank chief
September 24, 2015 / 3:23 PM / 2 years ago

French prosecutors appeal acquittal of BPCE bank chief

PARIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Prosecutors appealed a court decision to clear BPCE bank Chairman Francois Perol of wrongdoing in a conflict of interest case over his previous role as a presidential adviser on banking issues, the prosecutor’s office said on Thursday.

Prosecutors had alleged there was such a conflict between his 2009 appointment as head of France’s second-biggest retail bank, and his position advising Nicolas Sarkozy, who was president at the time.

Prosecutors had been seeking a two-year suspended sentence, a 30,000 euro ($33,759) fine and a ban on Perol holding public office.

Perol’s lawyer told their was little chance that prosecutors would succeed in getting the ruling overturned and that the appeal had no bearing on him remaining in his job. (Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Matthias Blamont; editing by Leigh Thomas)

