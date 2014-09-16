FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French PM urges more EU budget flexibility, weaker euro
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 16, 2014 / 1:32 PM / 3 years ago

French PM urges more EU budget flexibility, weaker euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - European nations must use all the flexibility allowed by EU budget rules to ease fiscal tightening, and the euro needs to weaken further to revive growth, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Tuesday.

In a speech to members of parliament ahead of a confidence vote, Valls said that European countries faced weak growth and a risk of deflation, which is holding back public revenue in France.

“The pace of deficit reduction in Europe must ... be adapted. This means using all of the flexibility allowed by the (EU) Stability and Growth Pact,” Valls said.

He added that a recent ECB interest rate cut had helped reduce the euro’s value against other currencies but it was necessary to go further.

“The euro zone is decoupling from the rest of the world,” he said. (Reporting by Mark John; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.