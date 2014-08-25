FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French PM presents government resignation
August 25, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

French PM presents government resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - France’s Prime Minister Manuel Valls presented the resignation of his government to the president on Monday, Francois Hollande’s office said in a statement.

The statement said a new government would be formed on Tuesday in line with the “direction he (the president) has defined for our country.”

The move comes a day after leftist Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg called for new economic policies and questioned what he called Germany’s “obsession” with budgetary rigour. (Reporting By John Irish; editing by Mark John)

