Ex-banker Macron named economy minister in French reshuffle
August 26, 2014 / 4:57 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-banker Macron named economy minister in French reshuffle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Emmanuel Macron, an ex-banker who became a top adviser of French President Francois Hollande, was named his economy minister on Tuesday, replacing the departing Arnaud Montebourg in a government reshuffle.

Macron formally stepped down as Hollande’s top economic policy adviser in June. A former Rothschild partner, he was known as the French business community’s ear at Hollande’s presidential palace, otherwise stuffed with career technocrats. (Reporting by Mark John; editing by Alexandria Sage)

