Greece must respect EU rules but compromise needed-France's Sapin

PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Monday that Germany’s firm position on talks about Greece’s debt position was the right one but that the change of government in Greece also needed to be recognised.

“The Germans are right from a certain point of view. Greece, not the government of today, the country, signed a number of agreements. They must respect those agreements independently of the change of government. But the Greeks say, and they are right, I support them, ‘we have just changed government, so we are not going to do everything as before,” Sapin said on France 2 television.

“What we have to do is to find a way of functioning together.”

Sapin was speaking ahead of a Eurogroup meeting later on Monday with other euro zone finance ministers aimed at shoring up Greece’s dwindling finances and keeping it in the euro zone. (Reporting by Andrew Callus and Yann LeGeurnigou; Editing by Nicholas Vinocur)