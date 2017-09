PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande will decide at the end of the year if he will seek a new mandate next year, he said in a TV interview on Thursday.

“My policies are producing results and will produce even more,” Hollande told France 2 television. Asked when he would decide whether he would run in next year’s presidential elections he said: “At the end of the year.” (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Matthias Blamont)