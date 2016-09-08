France's Hollande gives clearest hint at intent to run for second term

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - France's President Francois Hollande said he would not let France's image deteriorate "over the coming months or coming years" in a speech on Thursday, his clearest indication yet that he intends to run for a second term in office next year.

In an hour long speech on "democracy and terrorism", Hollande took a swipe at his right-wing rivals, saying their hardline reactions to a wave of militant attacks demonstrated an intent to destroy France's social model. (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by John Irish)