FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
France's Macron will not announce presidential bid Tuesday - spokeswoman
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 30, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

France's Macron will not announce presidential bid Tuesday - spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron will not announce on Tuesday if he will run for president, a spokeswoman said after he resigned from government, adding that his new party will first work on its door-to-door campaign and on making proposals.

"The agenda we set up in April (when Macron launched his own party) has not changed," a spokeswoman for his 'En Marche' party told Reuters.

The party will first take time to take stock of the situation in France with the door-to-door campaign it started in May and present the results at the end of September.

"After that we will make proposals, and after that candidacy questions will be dealt with," the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Bate Felix)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.