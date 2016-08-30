France's Macron says to make proposals to "transform" France

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - France's outgoing economy minister Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday after resigning from government that he would present proposals to transform France, but stopped short of announcing a presidential bid in next year's election.

Announcing his resignation to journalists, the 38-year-old former investment banker said he was leaving government to open a new chapter and built a "project" serving the general interests.

"I am determined to do everything so our values, ideas and actions can transform France starting next year," Macron told journalists and staff.

Macron said that he would present proposals to change the country at the end of the month as part of his 'En Marche' political movement. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander)