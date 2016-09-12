FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
French port workers to join strike against labour reform - union
September 12, 2016

French port workers to join strike against labour reform - union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - French CGT trade union port workers will join a nationwide strike against French labour reforms on Sept. 15, the union said on Monday, a move that could disrupt oil, grains and other commodities shipment at French ports.

The hardline CGT union led rolling nationwide strikes against the labour reform between April and June against the reform which they said will curb workers rights and make it easier for companies fire workers.

The union has demanded that the law be withdrawn.

The rolling strikes had disrupted fuel and other supplies at French ports, provoking panic buying and fuel shortages across the country.

Reporting by Valerie Parent; Writing by Bate Felix

