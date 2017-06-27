PARIS Campaigners for lesbian motherhood got a
significant boost in France on Tuesday when a panel of ethics
specialists said that female couples and single women should be
granted access to sperm-donor techniques of medically assisted
reproduction.
The recommendation from the National Consultative Committee
on Ethics (CCNE) comes two months after President Emmanuel
Macron promised to legislate on access to medically assisted
procreation for lesbians if elected.
The all-clear from CCNE, a panel which deliberates on
sweeping societal changes made possible by the progress of
science, brings France a step closer to the biggest gay rights
reform since same-sex marriage was legalised in 2013.
A group that spearheaded months of protests before the
legalisation of gay marriage denounced the view of the ethics
committee. It urged Macron in a statement not to launch what it
said would be a "futile" debate on the issue.
It cited a poll by Opinionay survey which found earlier this
month that 77 percent of respondents answered "yes" when asked
if they felt the state should guarantee the right of children
born through medically assisted techniques to a mother and a
father.
Medically assisted procreation is widely available in places
such as Britain, Belgium and Spain but it is reserved in France
to heterosexual couples, with most or all of the bill paid for
by public healthcare funds.
France was the 14th country in the world to legalise gay
marriage.
The CCNE, which is made up of a rotating membership of 39
people representing the main religions as well as ethics experts
and scientific researchers, was created by late President
Francois Mitterrand in 1983.
Gay rights group SOS Homophibie welcomed its recommendation
and called on Macron to legislate rapidly.
The CCNE said it opposed recourse to surrogate mothers, one
of the only ways gay male couples could aspire to parenting,
though they can adopt.