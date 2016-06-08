French PM says state could absorb part of SNCF rail debt

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls, whose government is working overtime to defuse an industrial dispute at the SNCF railway, said on Wednesday the state could absorb part of the massive debt of the public transport company.

He made the announcement in parliament on the seventh day of a train strike, adding that some form of debt relief fund could be created. He did not eleborate on the scale of relief planned for an SNCF debt of about 50 billion euros ($56.96 billion). ($1 = 0.8779 euros) (Reporting by Yves, Clarisse and Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Richard Lough)