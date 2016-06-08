FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French PM says state could absorb part of SNCF rail debt
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 8, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

French PM says state could absorb part of SNCF rail debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls, whose government is working overtime to defuse an industrial dispute at the SNCF railway, said on Wednesday the state could absorb part of the massive debt of the public transport company.

He made the announcement in parliament on the seventh day of a train strike, adding that some form of debt relief fund could be created. He did not eleborate on the scale of relief planned for an SNCF debt of about 50 billion euros ($56.96 billion). ($1 = 0.8779 euros) (Reporting by Yves, Clarisse and Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Richard Lough)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.