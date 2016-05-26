FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strike cuts 4,000 MW in French nuclear power capacity - grid operator
May 26, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

Strike cuts 4,000 MW in French nuclear power capacity - grid operator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - French nuclear power capacity was cut by at least 4 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday after hardline CGT union workers joined a rolling nationwide strike against planned government reforms, grid operator RTE showed on its website.

CGT members at 19 nuclear power plants voted on Wednesday to join the strike which has paralysed French businesses and disrupted fuel supplies in the past week.

RTE’s website showed that at least 9 nuclear reactors reported unplanned outages after the workers voted on Wednesday evening. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
