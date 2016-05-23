FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's CGT says will block Elengy's LNG terminals
May 23, 2016 / 2:30 PM / a year ago

France's CGT says will block Elengy's LNG terminals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - France's hardline CGT union said on Monday that workers at Elengy, which operates three liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in France, will go on strike from midnight until May 26 midnight included.

The union said that from Tuesday morning, its members will block two out of three Elengy terminals at Montoir-de-Bretagne on the Atlantic coast and at Fos Tonkin on the Mediterranean coast, where no trucks or vessels will be allowed to load or unload.

The CGT said its members at Elengy will be joining oil sector workers, whose rolling strikes over planned labour reforms have intensified in recent weeks and led to fuel supply disruptions in France. (Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Geert De Clercq)

