French CGT union calls for refinery output halt in labour protest
May 20, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

French CGT union calls for refinery output halt in labour protest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 20 (Reuters) - France’s CGT union called on Friday for workers to halt production at the country’s oil refineries to add pressure on the government to drop a controversial labour reform.

“The goal is not to create (fuel) shortages but to obtain the withdrawal of the labour bill,” Emmanuel Lepine, an official at the CGT’s oil industry section, told France Info Radio.

Oil group Total said on Thursday that its five French refineries were already running at “minimum output” because of ongoing protests over the labour reform that have seen truck drivers blockage refineries. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)

