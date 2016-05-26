REFILE-Protesters clash with police at French anti-reform demonstrations

(Clarifies headline)
PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - Protesters clashed with police in Paris and other French cities during a nation-wide day of demonstrations against labour reforms.
In the south west city of Bordeaux, about 100 people targeted a police station, throwing objects at it and damaging a police car.
In Paris and in the western French city of Nantes, bank windows were broken. Police responded with tear gas.
