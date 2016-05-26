FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Protesters clash with police at French anti-reform demonstrations
May 26, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

REFILE-Protesters clash with police at French anti-reform demonstrations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Clarifies headline)

PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - Protesters clashed with police in Paris and other French cities during a nation-wide day of demonstrations against labour reforms.

In the south west city of Bordeaux, about 100 people targeted a police station, throwing objects at it and damaging a police car.

In Paris and in the western French city of Nantes, bank windows were broken. Police responded with tear gas.

Reporting by Claude Canellas in Bordeaux and Ingrid Melander in Paris; editing by John Irish

