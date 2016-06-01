FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French FNME CGT union calls for rolling strike in energy sector
June 1, 2016 / 1:15 PM / in a year

French FNME CGT union calls for rolling strike in energy sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - France's hardline CGT union has asked its members to vote for a rolling nationwide strike in the energy sector during general assembly meetings that will be held later on Wednesday, CGT union at France's mines and energy federation FNME said.

The strike would start on Wednesday, the statement said, adding that the aim would be to reduce power output at French nuclear, hydro, fuel and coal-fired plants.

The strike would also stop injection of gas into storages and block unloading of LNG cargoes, the statement said.

The strike is part of nationwide rolling strikes called by CGT and FO unions aimed at forcing the French government to drop planned labour reform.

Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide

