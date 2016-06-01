French power sector to go on strike from Thursday - union official

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - France's CGT trade union workers voted on Wednesday to start a rolling strike at all of France's 19 nuclear power plants as part of nationwide protests aimed at forcing the government to withdraw a disputed planned labour reform.

"All power production sites voted to strike from Thursday. All 19 nuclear plants voted for the strike. We will start cutting power output tonight from 1900 GMT," Laurent Langlard, CGT union official at power utility EDF, told Reuters. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Paul Taylor)