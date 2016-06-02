Strikes reduce French power output, outages in some areas - CGT

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - French nuclear power output fell by over 2,400 megawatts (MW) on Thursday, causing a few local blackouts, the CGT union said, after workers at utility EDF joined a nationwide rolling strike against a government plan to reform labour laws.

The union said in a statement that output from at least six of France's 19 nuclear plants had been reduced by 0900 GMT after members walked out or reduced output at some sites.

However, the reported impact was relatively modest and represented less that 4 percent of France's total nuclear power capacity, which normally supplies about three quarters of the nation's electricity.

A spokeswoman for state-controlled EDF said less than 9 percent of its workforce was on strike on Thursday morning.

Widespread blackouts are not expected because unions are compelled by law to maintain a minimum level of output in agreement with French grid operator RTE.

Nevertheless, the CGT said that the action by EDF workers had caused some reported gas and electricity supply outages in the town of Tulle, and industrial zones in Brive and Urerche in the southwest of the country.

RTE, an independent unit of EDF, reported unplanned power outages related to five nuclear reactors, with electricity production reduced by over 70 percent at the 1,300 MW St. Alban 1 reactor, and by 50 percent at the 1,300 MW Nogent 1 reactor near Paris.

French intraday power prices jumped to as much as 73.9 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) between 0800 and 0900 GMT, compared with 42.8 euros/MWh at the same time the day before.

CGT said union members had also downed tools and were blockading Elengy's, Fos and Montoir liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals. (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Michel Rose, Greg Mahlich)