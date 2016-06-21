FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French union calls for energy sector protests on June 23 and 28
June 21, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

French union calls for energy sector protests on June 23 and 28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - France's CGT union on Tuesday called on energy workers to stage protests, including reductions to power output, on June 23 and 28 as part of nationwide action against a government labour reform.

The protests could also involve cutting electricity or gas supply to companies that have carried out redundancies, the CGT's energy branch said in a statement.

Action by energy workers earlier in June led to a drop in nuclear power output and a few local blackouts. (Reporting by Bate Felix, writing by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

