France's CGT extends Paris refuse collection strike

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - France’s CGT trade union said on Thursday it was extending a strike by rubbish collectors in Paris until June 14, rejecting government pressure to back down as France prepares to host the Euro soccer championship.

Workers decided to extend the strike because the government had refused to negotiate over a contested labour reform law, CGT head of public services Baptiste Talbot told Reuters.

“At the same time, given the situation around the Euro and the accumulation of refuse in Paris, they are ready to suspend the strike if the government opens negotiations,” he added. (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Laurence Frost)