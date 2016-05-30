Air France pilots back strike, no date set

PARIS, May 30 (Reuters) - Pilots at Air France have voted in favour of strike action over pay conditions, the head of the SNPL union said on Monday.

The vote approved the principle of a lengthy strike but no date was decided, said the SNPL chief Philippe Evain.

It was not immediately clear whether the timing of a walkout by Air France pilots would coincide with the current wave of public transport protests and strikes being organised to protest against government plans for labour law reforms. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Richard Lough)