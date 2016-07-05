FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French PM to force labour law through parliament -party spokesman
July 5, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

French PM to force labour law through parliament -party spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls will use a special clause in the Constitution to bypass parliamentary opponents and impose by decree a labour law reform bill, a spokesman for the ruling Socialist Party said on Tuesday.

The decision came as a bill that will make hiring and firing easier and give companies more freedom to set tailor-made pay and work conditions at company level returned for a final review to the lower house of parliament, where the bill is opposed by a sizeable minority of Socialist Party members. (Reporting by Emile Picy; Writing by Brian Love)

