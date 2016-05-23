FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Union calls open-ended Paris subway strike as Euro 2016 looms
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 23, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

Union calls open-ended Paris subway strike as Euro 2016 looms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - The leading labour union at the Paris subway company on Monday announced an open-ended strike that would start a week before the Euro 2016 soccer tournament opens in France.

The call for stoppages from June 2 onwards was made by the CGT labour union, which is already spearheading weekly rail strikes and other protests over labour law reforms that would make hiring and firing easier.

President Francois Hollande, heading towards elections a year from now, has refused to withdraw the labour reform, which the CGT and several smaller unions want scrapped on the grounds that it would undermine high standards of labour protection.

Millions of fans and foreigners are expected to attend the Euro 2016, a soccer fiesta involving 24 national teams that runs from June 10 to July 10.

The CGT said that the strike on Paris's metro subway network was being called over pay demands as well as the labour reform, which has sparked waves of street protests since it was hatched more than two months ago.

Metro strikes in Paris usually cause some disruption without paralysing the whole network. (Reporting by Simon Carraud and Brian Love; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.