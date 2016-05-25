French nuclear plants to go on strike Thursday - CGT union

PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - Staff in France’s 19 nuclear plants have voted to go on strike on Thursday as part of protests over a labour reform, a CGT union official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Industry experts say planned strikes are unlikely to provoke blackouts because of legal limits on strike action in the nuclear industry and France’s ability to import power from neighbouring countries.

In the past week, workers led by the CGT have blocked oil refineries around the country in protest of the planned labour reform, which has led to fuel shortages in large parts of the country. (Reporting by Gerard Bon; writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Leigh Thomas)