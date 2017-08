(Adds missing letter in headline)

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - Union members at Total 101,000 barrels-per-day Grandpuits refinery have voted on Monday to shut down production as part of an ongoing protest over labour reform laws, an FO union official told Reuters.

The refinery, Total's smallest, but the closest to the French capital, has been running at minimum output levels since last week. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Bate Felix)