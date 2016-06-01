FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Air France strike called, to coincide with Euro soccer
June 1, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

Air France strike called, to coincide with Euro soccer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - A trade union representing some pilots at Air France said on Wednesday it was planning a strike against pay curbs at the end of next week, raising the risk of travel disruption as the month-long Euro 2016 soccer tournament begins.

The head of the SPAF union, whch represents about 25 percent of Air France pilots, said it would serve notice of a strike lasting two to four days and would coordinate with the biggest pilots' union, SNPL, which has said it is preparing to strike but had yet to set a date.

The call came on top of an open-ended rail strike that began on Wednesday, halving domestic train services. Around 2.5 million fans are expected to attend a month of Euro 2016 soccer matches between June 10 and July 10, about 1.5 million of them due in from abroad. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Paul Taylor)

