FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Strike at French oil hub near Marseille ends -port management
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 17, 2016 / 11:05 PM / a year ago

Strike at French oil hub near Marseille ends -port management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARSEILLE, France, June 18 (Reuters) - France’s hardline CGT union ended on Friday a strike that had paralysed traffic for 26 days at the Fos Lavera oil terminals on the Mediterranean, the country’s biggest oil hub, a management official at port operator Fluxel said.

“Unloading resumed at the port at 9 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Friday,” the official told Reuters.

More than 50 oil tankers and other vessels had been held up in the harbour near Marseille, unable to unload cargo, since CGT union members joined the nationwide rolling protest against a government labour reform on May 23. (Reporting by Jean-Francois Rosnoblet; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.