Workers suspend strike at Total's Gonfreville refinery - CGT union
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
June 11, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

Workers suspend strike at Total's Gonfreville refinery - CGT union

PARIS, June 11 (Reuters) - French CGT union workers have suspended their strike at Total’s Gonfreville refinery in Normandy, a union official said on Saturday.

This follows decisions on Friday by CGT union workers to suspend their strike at Total’s Donges and Feyzin refineries.

“The strike suspension proposed by the CGT was voted,” CGT union official Thierry Defresne said.

The three-week oil sector strike, part of a nationwide rolling protest against a planned government labour reform, led to a temporary production halt at refineries, blockades at oil ports, depots and terminals, and fuel supply disruption across France.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Chine Labbe; Editing by Janet Lawrence

