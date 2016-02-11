REFILE-France's Hollande reshuffles his government before 2017 elections

(Refiles to fix typo in paragraph two)

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande reshuffled his government on Thursday, reshaping his team ahead of the 2017 presidential elections.

Former prime minister Jean-Marc Ayrault becomes foreign minister, replacing Laurent Fabius who is leaving to head the country’s top constitutional council.

The head of the Greens party, Emmanuelle Cosse, joins the government as Housing Minister, showing Hollande is reaching out beyond his Socialist party to prepare for the election. Two dissident Green lawmakers also join the government as secretaries of state.

Manuel Valls stays on as prime minister, Michel Sapin as finance minister and Emmanuel Macron as economy minister. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Alister Doyle)