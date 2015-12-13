FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Sarkozy says strong FN vote a "warning" to all politicians
December 13, 2015

France's Sarkozy says strong FN vote a "warning" to all politicians

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The far-right National Front’s high score in regional elections should be a warning to all mainstream politicians, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Sunday after exit polls showed the FN had failed to win any regions.

“This mobilisation in favour of our candidates should in no way let us forget the warning sent to all politicians, ourselves included, in the first round,” he said.

“We now have to take the time for in-depth debates about what worries the French, who expect strong and precise answers,” he said, citing Europe, unemployment, security and identity issues.

He was speaking after exit polls showed the far-right National Front had lost election run-offs in at least three key regions, despite topping last week’s first round. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus)

