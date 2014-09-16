FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's PM defends French social model, says should be adapted
September 16, 2014 / 1:57 PM / 3 years ago

France's PM defends French social model, says should be adapted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - France’s Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Friday that the French social model must be upheld but should be adapted, with “indispensable reforms” necessary for the country.

“Reforming isn’t breaking our social model,” Valls said ahead of a confidence vote in parliament, in the face of growing discontent from the left wing of his Socialist party.

“The only question that must concern us, is pushing through indispensable reforms with courage, but without calling into question our social model,” Valls said. “We must adapt and reinvent this model but it’s not dead, it’s not outdated.”

Valls said the priority should not be on a lesser role for government but rather “a better state.” (Reporting by Mark John, writing by Alexandria Sage)

