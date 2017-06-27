Germany's BSI says Petya malware used in cyber attacks
BERLIN, June 27 German companies were also affected by a rapidly spreading ransomware attack, the federal cyber agency BSI said on Tuesday, urging firms to report any issues to authorities.
PARIS, June 27 The militant French CGT union called for a strike in all French companies on Sept. 12 to protest against the French government's plans for labour market reforms.
"The reopening of schools in September must be the time for resistance, the time to act on our discontent and to work on economic and social change," the union said in a statement on Tuesday.
New French President Emmanuel Macron has been elected on a platform for wide-ranging labour market reforms that aim to make hiring and firing legislation more flexible.
The reforms are being discussed with the unions but Macron has said he will push the reforms through parliament by decree this summer. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Michel Rose)
UNITED NATIONS, June 27 As the United States pressures China to enforce United Nations sanctions on its ally North Korea, Washington is concerned that Russia could provide support to Pyongyang and fill any vacuum left by Beijing, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Tuesday.