a year ago
CORRECTED-Prosecutor seeks 3-year jail term for ex-budget minister Cahuzac
#Corrections News
September 14, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Prosecutor seeks 3-year jail term for ex-budget minister Cahuzac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Cahuzac's age to 64 from 63)

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - France's financial prosecutor on Wednesday sought a three-year jail term for disgraced former French budget minister Jerome Cahuzac, who was forced to quit government three years ago over the discovery that he owned a secret bank account abroad.

Cahuzac, 64, a plastic surgeon by profession who was appointed budget minister when Socialist President Francois Hollande took power in 2012, stands accused of tax fraud and money laundering.

"You have tarnished this country's honor," Prosecutor Eliane Houlette said. "What has not been repaired, and will never be, is the harm done to our country, which became a laughing stock," she said.

She also asked for a five-year ban from seeking elected office. (Reporting by Chine Labbe; writing by Michel Rose; editing by Richard Lough)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
