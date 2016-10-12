FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
France's Hollande blasts U.S. for huge fines on corporate Europe
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
#Market News
October 12, 2016 / 12:05 PM / 10 months ago

France's Hollande blasts U.S. for huge fines on corporate Europe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande on Wednesday accused the United States of abusing its power when it demands multi-billion dollar fines from European companies while shielding its own firms, stoking an increasingly bitter trans-Atlantic dispute.

In an interview to a French magazine six months before a presidential election, Hollande said the fines - most recently a possible $14 billion penalty for Germany's Deutsche Bank fine for selling toxic mortgage-backed securities in the United States - were one reason why he could not support a European free-trade deal with the U.S.

"When the Commission goes after Google or digital giants which do not pay the taxes they should in Europe, America takes offence," the Socialist leader told L'Obs magazine in a wide-ranging interview.

"And yet, they quite shamelessly demand 8 billion from BNP or 5 billion to Deutsche Bank," he said.

Hollande's comments just days after a French parliamentary report criticised the U.S. over its increasingly aggressive use of extraterritorial laws that have cost European companies billions in fines and other settlements. (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Richard Lough)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
