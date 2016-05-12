FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French government survives no-confidence vote - tally
May 12, 2016

French government survives no-confidence vote - tally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 12 (Reuters) - France’s Socialist government survived on Thursday a parliament no-confidence vote called by opposition conservatives after it this week resorted to a decree to bypass opposition to a flagship labour reform bill.

Some 246 lawmakers voted in favour of the motion, according to the official vote tally, short of the 288 votes needed to secure an absolute majority in the lower house of parliament.

A no-confidence vote has only succeeded once in France’s 57-year-old Fifth Republic: in 1962, when it was used to oust the government of Georges Pompidou. (Reporting By Emile Picy; writing by John Irish; editing by Dominique Vidalon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
