a year ago
France says fuel supply improving after depot blockades cleared
May 27, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

France says fuel supply improving after depot blockades cleared

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - The fuel supply situation in France is improving after a week of disruption and shortages caused by strikes and all but one of the country's fuel depot blockades has been cleared, a transport ministry spokesman said on Friday.

The situation is "improving everywhere, all over the country," the spokesman said.

French oil and gas company Total, said earlier on Friday that all 9 of its depots in France were operating normally after the last blockade was lifted. There are 78 primary fuel depots in mainland France.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Callus

