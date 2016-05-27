France says fuel supply improving after depot blockades cleared

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - The fuel supply situation in France is improving after a week of disruption and shortages caused by strikes and all but one of the country's fuel depot blockades has been cleared, a transport ministry spokesman said on Friday.

The situation is "improving everywhere, all over the country," the spokesman said.

French oil and gas company Total, said earlier on Friday that all 9 of its depots in France were operating normally after the last blockade was lifted. There are 78 primary fuel depots in mainland France.